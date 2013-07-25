BUCHAREST, July 25 Romanian Raiffeisen Bank sold 225 million lei ($67.79 million) worth of three-year bonds with a coupon of 5.5 percent, it said in a statement.

The bank had planned to sell 200 million lei worth of bonds between July 24 and 30, but decided to close the issue on Wednesday "when subscriptions reached the maximum planned amount". Local investors subscribed the issue heavily.

In June, UniCredit Tiriac Bank sold 550 million lei in five-year bonds at a 6.35 percent coupon, while the local unit of Credit Europe Bank said on Wednesday it also plans a corporate bond issue to diversify its funding sources. ($1 = 3.3189 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)