By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Nov 5 Romania's central bank cut interest rates to a record low 4.0 percent at its last meeting of 2013, taking advantage of a dive in inflation to do more to support growth while saying there was some minimal room left to reduce rates further.

The 25 basis point move was the fourth meeting running when the bank has cut and in line with market forecasts. Persistently high inflation had kept the central bank on hold for more than a year while its emerging European peers lowered borrowing costs sharply.

Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday the bank could still use other tools to ease monetary policy and lend a helping hand to the economy.

"Commercial banks have important space to adjust lending rates," Isarescu told reporters. "As for monetary policy ... there is some room left. If you consider broader monetary policy, including minimum reserve requirements, there is room."

"If you consider monetary policy in the sense of interest rates ... there is some room left, not a lot."

Changes in taxation almost halved Romania's inflation rate in September to 1.9 percent from August's 3.7 percent and price pressures in general are relatively low in an economy that has struggled since being bailed out after the 2008 global financial crisis.

The central bank's 2013 inflation forecast is at 3.1 percent, within its 1.5-3.5 percent target range, but some analysts expect that to be cut when the bank releases a new inflation report on Thursday.

"We expect two more rate cuts to 3.5 percent in the next two meetings ... and then keep them on hold throughout 2014," said Ionut Dumitru of Raiffeisen in Bucharest.

"There are other ways to ease policy ... such as liquidity management, probably changing minimum reserve requirements to stimulate leu currency credit."

The International Monetary Fund has completed its first review of Romania's 4 billion euros aid deal which will focus on the reform of transport and energy sectors, it said on Tuesday.

Romania's economy is expected to grow around 2 percent this year, supported by a good agricultural harvest, but consumption, government and foreign investment remain weak. Next year's growth is seen at 2.2 percent.

The leu was marginally softer 0.1 percent down at 4.439.

"The forecast released in the new inflation report might show inflation below 2.5 percent at the end of next year, which would leave scope for further rate cuts and a real interest rate of at least 1 percent," said Dan Bucsa of Unicredit.