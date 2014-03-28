(Adds analyst comment, details)

BUCHAREST, March 28 Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 3.50 percent on Friday, ending a rate-cutting cycle that has lowered borrowing costs by 175 basis points since last July.

The pause was expected. The bank started easing later than its emerging European peers due to persistently high inflation. It eventually had scope to cut thanks to a bumper harvest which squeezed consumer price growth to an all-time low of 1.1 percent in February.

But the bank raised its end-2014 inflation forecast to 3.5 percent, the top end of its target range, due to the comparison with last year's unusually low prices, and said the economy faced risks from volatile capital flows in emerging markets. [ID:nL6N0M33HL

Policymakers had indicated they would eventually ease monetary conditions further by cutting minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks' liabilities in both leu and hard currencies, after a surprise first cut earlier this year.

"Since economic recovery signs are still young and lending has continued to deteriorate since rate cuts began last summer, it looked as if there was room for additional easing," said Vlad Muscalu, senior economist at ING Bank in Bucharest.

"There is a possibility it would happen at the next meeting, but the room for manoeuvre is narrowing."

Romania's economy grew surprisingly quickly at 5.2 percent in the last quarter, thanks to the stellar harvest, though that growth is expected to moderate to just over 2 percent in 2014.

The bank has postponed cutting requirements - some of the largest in the European Union - for years, fearing capital outflows during the financial crisis.

Romania's leu showed little reaction to the decision. It was 0.4 percent stronger against the euro at 1115 GMT, driven by a generally positive mood in the region.

Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details of the decision in a news conference at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)