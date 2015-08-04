* Inflation to be negative over three quarters: central bank
* Tax cuts to fuel inflation in medium term: central bank
* Tax cuts to hit investors view of Romania: central bank
* IMF issues new warning over fiscal loosening
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Aug 4 Romania's central bank said on
Tuesday that a government plan for sweeping tax cuts was a
threat to the economy and kept rates at a record low for the
second consecutive meeting.
Prime Minister Victor Ponta has pushed for the cuts despite
warnings from some economists and Romania's lenders, including
the International Monetary Fund.
The plan has already begun to take effect: In June, Romania
reduced value added tax (VAT) for foodstuffs to 9 percent from
24 percent. A general cut in VAT to the pre-crisis level of 19
percent from the current 24 percent, as well as other cuts, are
due to come in on Jan. 1, 2016.
Governor Mugur Isarescu told reporters the tax cuts would
keep annual inflation rates negative for the next three quarters
and that they had prompted the central bank to revise its
inflation forecasts for 2015 and 2016.
Isarescu did not reveal the new predictions.
The central bank said in a statement that although prices
will fall in the short term, the tax cuts would fuel consumption
and drive up inflation in the medium term.
The cuts were likely to affect "investor perception
regarding the Romanian economy", the bank said.
"ECONOMIC NONSENSE"
Ponta faces an election next year and is also fending off
accusations of corruption, leading his critics to say the tax
cuts are a populist move designed to gain favour with voters.
A sharp cut in value added tax for food drove Romanian
inflation to -1.6 percent on the year in June from
May's 1.2 percent.
"The implication seems to be that most (central bank)
Council members would consider rate hikes in the event of
unsustainably rapid consumption growth or large government
budget deficits," William Jackson of Capital Economics said.
"Despite this change of tone, for now we think that policy
tightening remains some way off. The (central bank's)
expectations for consumer spending growth seem to be a bit
exaggerated ... And if we're right, it will take some time for
the spare economic capacity to be fully utilized."
As expected, the central bank kept its key interest rate
at 1.75 percent and kept the minimum reserve
requirement ratios for the banks' leu and hard currency
liabilities unchanged at 8 and 14 percent respectively.
The leu was down 0.03 percent on the day at 1415 GMT.
Isarescu, who recently described the tax cuts as "economic
nonsense", said he was optimistic parliament would water down
the proposals in a planned reassessment of the policy when it
reconvenes after the summer recess.
He endorsed an IMF assessment published earlier this week
warning that the tax cuts in their current form would push the
fiscal deficit to at least 3 percent of GDP, above the EU's
Maastricht ceiling, from this year's 1.8 percent target.
