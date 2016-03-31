(Adds analyst comment, details)

BUCHAREST, March 31 Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the seventh time running on Thursday, balancing briefly falling prices with rising fiscal pressures ahead of two election this year.

Romanian consumer prices fell a more than expected 2.7 percent on the year in February, due largely to a series of tax cuts enforced in 2015 and this year.

But the central bank has said it expects inflation to pick up to 1.4 percent by the end of this year and reach 3.4 percent at the end of 2017. Double-digit wage rises have fuelled domestic consumption.

Earlier this month, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said threats to Romania's economic stability have never been bigger because of uneven growth, expansionary fiscal policies and draft legislation that would enable mortgage holders to stop paying loans.

Last month he said policymakers may tighten broad monetary policy sooner than expected this year to counter rebounding inflation, provided its measures do not fuel a rise in the leu currency. The bank is trying not to stand out in a region that is still largely in an easing mode.

On Thursday, the bank left interest rates on hold at a record low 1.75 percent. All analysts polled by Reuters had expected the decision.

"The decision ... was widely expected, but given the bank's growing concerns about the impact of loose fiscal policy, we think (it) will begin to tighten monetary conditions in the coming months," Capital Economics said in a research note. It expects interest rate hikes this year.

The leu was bid at 4.4742 per euro at 0950 GMT, 0.2 percent lower on the day. Governor Mugur Isarescu will detail the decision in a news briefing at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)