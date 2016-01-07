(Adds analyst comment, details)

BUCHAREST Jan 7 Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent on Thursday for the fifth straight meeting as expected, opting for a cautious stance despite persistent deflation.

The policymakers did, however, reduce the minimum reserve requirement for commercial banks' hard currency liabilities by two percentage points to 12 percent. The requirement for leu currency liabilities was unchanged at 8 percent, it said.

Analysts have said the central bank's caution is due to growing external uncertainties such as the fate of China's economy and low crude prices, coupled with the domestic risk of potential fiscal slippages in an election year.

Romania's parliament has already approved public sector wage hikes and a series of tax cuts for last year and 2016.

The central bank targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent. Consumer prices were down 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier, and the central bank has said inflation will be negative for most of the year.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters last month expected the central bank to keep interest rates on hold until the end of 2016, while two economists expected hikes of 25-50 basis points.

While central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu has avoided saying whether there will be further interest rate moves, he has repeatedly said that any further monetary easing will be done through reductions in minimum reserve requirements.

"The cut occurred somewhat faster than we were expecting," said Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at ING Bank Romania.

"We see rates at 1.75 percent this year, with hikes in 2017 but ... for now the central bank will retain its easing bias through reserve requirement cuts."

He said the minimum reserve cut would release a little over 500 million euros into the market, and that the Finance Ministry could issue euro-denominated domestic bonds next month.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will explain the decision in a news briefing at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)