Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
BUCHAREST Jan 7 Romania's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Monday, seeking to balance above-target inflation and a still weak currency with an economy on the brink of recession.
While other emerging European countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary have cut rates to help their own weak economies, Romania -- the European Union's second-poorest member -- has had to keep a premium to maintain investor interest.
The benchmark interest rate remained at 5.25 percent. All 13 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to hold fire.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative