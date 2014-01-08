BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
BUCHAREST Jan 8 Romania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to a new record low of 3.75 percent on Wednesday, underpinned by low inflation and weak lending but stepping closer to the end of an easing cycle.
The bank also decided to cut its minimum reserve requirements for both leu currency and hard currency liabilities to 12 and 18 percent, from 15 and 20 percent respectively, which is expected to boost market liquidity.
The central bank has cut rates by 150 basis points since July. It started its easing cycle later than its emerging European peers due to persistently high inflation. Wednesday's cut was in line with analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: