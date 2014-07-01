BUCHAREST, July 1 Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 3.50 percent as expected on Tuesday and cut the minimum reserve requirement on commercial banks' foreign currency liabilities to 16 percent.

The bank ended a rate-cutting cycle that has lowered borrowing costs by 175 basis points in March. It began easing last year, later than its emerging European peers due to persistently high inflation.

But with inflation now at a record low 0.9 percent in May, better than the bank had expected, it could have scope for more easing. The bank forecasts inflation at 3.3 percent in December, within its 1.5-3.5 percent target band.

Foreign exchange requirements were cut to 16 percent from 18 percent, while the rate for leu-denominated liabilities was left unchanged at 12 percent.

Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details of the decision in a news conference at 1230 GMT.