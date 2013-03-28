BUCHAREST, March 28 Romania's inflation is
expected to slow further after a January peak and will reach the
upper 1.5-3.5 percent target by the end of the year, Governor
Mugur Isarescu said, adding policy stayed prudent to anchor
inflationary expectations.
"Current assessment reconfirms inflation is on a downward
path, but still above target ... in the next few months,"
Isarescu told a news conference on Thursday.
He added that once the downward trend "is perceived
correctly by the public" and the bank's indicators for
inflationary expectations will diminish, the bank will proceed
to make monetary policy adjustments.
The bank kept its benchmark rate at a record
low of 5.25 percent on Thursday, balancing persistently high
inflation with the need to support the slowly recovering
economy.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)