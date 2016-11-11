BUCHAREST Nov 11 Following is the full text of
the minutes from the Romanian central bank (BNR) board meeting
on November 4, which approved the quarterly inflation report,
released on Friday.
The National Bank of Romania Board members present at the
meeting: Mugur Isarescu, Chairman of the Board and Governor of
the National Bank of Romania; Florin Georgescu, Vice Chairman of
the Board and First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of
Romania; Liviu Voinea, Board member and Deputy Governor of the
National Bank of Romania; Marin Dinu, Board member; Daniel
Daianu, Board member; Gheorghe Gherghina, Board member; Agnes
Nagy, Board member; and Virgiliu-Jorj Stoenescu, Board member.
During the meeting, the Board discussed and adopted the
monetary policy decision, based on the data and analyses on the
recent characteristics and the updated medium-term forecast of
macroeconomic developments submitted by the specialised
departments, as well as on other available domestic and external
information.
In their addresses, Board members first referred to recent
inflation developments. It was noted that, after the pick-up
seen in August, the annual inflation rate had witnessed a
somewhat larger-than-anticipated drop in September, down to
-0.57 percent, as a result of the large decline in prices for
vegetables, eggs and fruit.
It was pointed out that, during Q3 as a whole, the annual
inflation rate had nevertheless confirmed the upward
expectations and that, in the absence of the transitory impact
of lowering the standard VAT rate from 24 percent to 20 percent,
it would have increased to 0.82 percent in September from 0.68
percent in June.
Developments in inflation had been underpinned by both
exogenous CPI components - such as fuel price dynamics,
reflecting the renewed rise in oil prices, and higher tobacco
product prices -, and core inflation.
Board members noted that the positive annual rate of
adjusted CORE2 inflation had followed an uptrend during Q3,
albeit slightly slower than forecasted.
Board members took the view that, given the relative
strengthening of the leu, affecting services prices in
particular, these developments had been consistent with the
increase in excess aggregate demand in Q2 and the further upward
trend in the dynamics of industrial producer prices for the
domestic market in some consumer goods sub-sectors.
The arguments brought up were the consumer price rises for
processed food items and non-food items, also hinting at a
relative softening of disinflationary influences exerted by the
external environment.
Looking at economic growth, Board members mentioned that it
had exceeded expectations in Q2, due mainly to household
consumption, as well as to gross fixed capital formation; on the
other hand, net exports had increased their negative
contribution to GDP growth.
It was remarked that the latest developments pointed to
economic growth slowing down in Q3, although remaining above
potential, which implied the further widening of the positive
output gap and hence the strengthening of the ensuing
inflationary pressures.
Relevance was attached, on one hand, to the decline in the
positive dynamics of retail trade and in the volume of
construction works July through August and, on the other hand,
to the faster growth of industrial production against Q2 and the
halt in the widening of the current account deficit; the latter
had primarily been the result of larger EU fund inflows, which
had offset the rise in the negative balance on trade in goods.
Board members expressed their concern over the tendency to
deplete available workforce resources, increasingly signalled by
specific indicators and relevant surveys. Moreover, it was noted
that the annual growth rate of the average net wage economy-wide
had remained in the two-digit range July through August, while
that of unit wage costs in industry had advanced slightly to a
two-digit average as well.
It was also remarked that the potentially adverse effects of
these developments - in terms of inflation/competitiveness -
might be cushioned by companies' current profit margins.
Board members started the discussions on the new medium-term
forecast by pointing out that it broadly reconfirmed the
coordinates of the previous inflation projection, after having
witnessed significant downward revisions over two rounds.
First, it was noted that the projected annual inflation rate
trajectory would stay in negative territory until end-2016 and
then below the variation band of the target in the early months
of 2017, at values almost similar to those previously
forecasted. Some Board members showed that these rates further
stood below the levels anticipated over the short term in
countries across the region and in the euro area.
At the same time, it was highlighted that such values of the
forecasted path were entirely or largely ascribable to recent
and future cuts in indirect taxes.
Discussions also underscored the consolidation of the upward
path that the projected inflation rate would embark on at the
beginning of next year, with this indicator being expected to
return inside the variation band of the target at mid-2017 and
run in the upper half of the band at the end of the projection
horizon.
Moreover, Board members emphasised the slight upward
revision of the anticipated pattern of core inflation, along
with the further quasi-steady contribution of exogenous CPI
components to the projected pick-up in inflation; mention was
made that the upward trajectories forecasted for these
components mainly reflected the base effects associated with the
standard VAT rate cuts and the likely gradual reversal in the
influence of global supply-side shocks, also amid the resumption
of the uptrend in international commodity prices.
In the Board members' opinion, the nature and intensity of
the future action of supply-side factors continued, however, to
be marked by uncertainty and to generate, over the short term,
primarily disinflationary risks.
Even if the latter materialised, the likelihood of a lasting
impact on inflation expectations over the medium term was
assessed to be low. Aside from the evolution of international
oil and agri-food prices, developments in administered prices
were also deemed relevant.
As for the exchange rate of the domestic currency, Board
members noted that it was surrounded by risks related mainly to
global uncertainties, the monetary policy decisions to be taken
by major central banks and by central banks in the region, and
to the recently-adopted legislation in the specific domestic
context. During the discussions, some members reiterated that
the current corridor formed by interest rates on the NBR's
standing facilities was likely to provide increased flexibility
to monetary policy.
Board members remarked that the uncertainties regarding the
action of supply-side factors affected core inflation forecast
as well, given that the prospects for a step-up in this
inflation measure were underpinned, to a certain extent, by the
presumed waning of indirect effects from global disinflationary
shocks, alongside the fading-out of the transitory impact of
standard VAT rate cuts.
At the same time, it was pointed out that the key drivers
behind the current upward path of the forecasted annual adjusted
CORE2 inflation rate were the inflationary pressures anticipated
to be exerted over the projection horizon by the cyclical
position of the economy, as well as by unit wage costs and
inflation expectations trending upwards.
In their analysis, Board members showed that the forecast on
the wider opening of the positive output gap over the projection
horizon relied on the faster-than-expected economic growth in
2016 H1, implying the early reversal of the cyclical position of
the economy, and on the upward revision of the projected GDP
dynamics for the second half of the year, as well as for 2017
and 2018; compared to the current year, economic growth was
expected to decelerate over the medium term, while remaining
above potential. Against this backdrop, it was highlighted that
the pace of growth of Romania's economy would probably be the
fastest in the EU in 2016 and would continue afterwards to rank
high in that hierarchy, including in the region. Some Board
members pointed out that estimates on potential output and
potential growth, as illustrated by international experience,
needed additional empirical evidence.
It was noted that the major drivers of economic growth would
further be the fiscal easing measures and pay rises, together
with the accommodative real monetary conditions; references were
also made to the favourable influences anticipated to come from
the gradual recovery of the euro area economy, as well as to the
recent weaker-than-expected adverse effects of the Law on debt
discharge.
In this context, some Board members voiced their concern
over the prospects that the engine of economic growth would
further be private consumption, primarily spurred by fiscal
measures and increases in various types of household income. At
the same time, other members remarked that a relatively larger
contribution of investment to GDP dynamics was anticipated,
partly due to favourable financial conditions and firms'
increased profit margins, conditional, however, on the pace of
EU funds absorption and on that of public investment. It was
also considered that the contribution of net exports would stay
negative, albeit declining.
It was underscored that keeping the balance-of-payments
current account deficit at sustainable levels was of the
essence. Against this background, a large part of the Board
members reiterated the need for a balanced macroeconomic policy
mix with a view to preventing slippages and consolidating the
Romanian economy.
In the Board members' opinion, the uncertainties associated
with this picture continued to generate two-way risks to the
inflation outlook. The members unanimously agreed that, in the
context of this year's end, the most significant were the
uncertainties surrounding the building of the 2017 budget that
would outline the future stance of the fiscal and income
policies.
Their relevance was increased, on one hand, by the
characteristics of budget execution January through September
2016 and, on the other hand, by the multitude and nature of
fiscal and wage measures initiated recently in the legislative
area, whose materialisation was still uncertain.
These measures referred to tax cuts, pay rises in the
budgetary sector, and higher household income in the form of
social benefits. It was shown that the implementation, be it
even partial, of these measures would lead to an overheating of
the economy and that the adverse effects might become
manifest/strengthen over the medium and long term, especially if
public investment were to be further postponed; the possible
knock-on effects on external financing costs and on the leu
exchange rate behaviour were also mentioned.
Some Board members referred to the requirements under the
Stability and Growth Pact and Romania's commitments to comply
with these requirements, as well as to other domestic legal
provisions, considering that they diminished the probability of
such a scenario to materialise. At the same time, some Board
members mentioned the need for closer correlation of economic
policy decisions in order to prevent adverse effects on the real
convergence process.
In the Board members' assessment, further important were
also the uncertainties about the euro area economic recovery,
fuelled mainly by the weakness of major emerging economies and
the challenges facing the European banking sector, as well as by
the uncertainties stemming from the outcome of the UK
referendum.
The latter were considered to become more relevant over the
medium term, taking also into account that both the UK and the
euro area economies had so far proved resilient to the Brexit
vote, primarily due to the central banks' monetary policy
decisions. The ensuing downside risks to domestic inflation
might materialise through both import prices and contractionary
effects exerted on the cyclical position of the Romanian economy
in the medium run.
In light of the analyses, Board members judged it
appropriate to leave the monetary policy stance unchanged, with
a view to ensuring price stability over the medium term in a
manner conducive to achieving sustainable economic growth.
Specifically, the BNR Board unanimously decided to keep the
monetary policy rate at 1.75 percent; in addition, the Board
unanimously decided to maintain at ±1.50 percentage points the
symmetrical corridor of interest rates on the BNR's standing
facilities around the policy rate, to further pursue adequate
liquidity management in the banking system, as well as to leave
unchanged the minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu-
and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit
institutions.