BUCHAREST, July 28 Romania's leftist government has approved a plan to sell a 26.7 percent stake in refinery Rompetrol Rafinare, controlled by Kazakhstan's KazMunaiGas, it said on Tuesday.

The stake would be auctioned off and sold for no less than $200 million. The government currently owns a 44.7 percent stake in the refinery. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)