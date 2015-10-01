BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says unit, investor and general partner enters limited partnership agreement
* Fullshare Lp (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), investor and general partner entered into limited partnership agreement
BUCHAREST Oct 1 The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 203 million euros to 29.14 billion euros ($32.49 billion) at the end of September, it said on Thursday.
Inflows were 200 million euros and accounted for changes in the foreign exchange minimum reserve requirements and inflows into finance ministry and the European Commission's accounts.
Outflows totalled 403 million euros and included a 120 million euros reimbursement for an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund.
The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt in October totalled roughly 264 million euros. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
NEW YORK, April 6 The Federal Reserve's bond holdings could drop to about $2.8 trillion by the end of 2021, the New York Fed said on Thursday in a projection that saw the portfolio reach a "normalized" state a bit earlier and with some $600 billion more assets than in a year-ago estimate.
LAGOS, April 6 Nigeria's Union Bank plans to raise funds this year to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agri-business focused on the domestic economy, its chief executive said on Thursday.