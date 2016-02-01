BUCHAREST Feb 1 The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 559 million euros ($607.19 million) on the month to 31.7 billion euros at the end of January, it said on Monday.

Inflows were 1.05 billion euros, accounting for changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements, and inflows into the European Commission and finance ministry's accounts.

Outflows totalled about 1.6 billion euros and included a central bank cut in minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks' hard currency liabilities and a 122 million euros reimbursement of an International Monetary Fund loan.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt in February stood at about 1.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)