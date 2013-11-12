* Romgaz GDRs trade at $10.8 on London Stock Exchange
* Romania plans more IPOs
By Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, Nov 12 Shares in Romanian natural gas
producer Romgaz opened at 35.85 lei in their debut on
the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, almost 20 percent up
from the price of an initial public offering agreed with
international lenders.
The sale of a 15-percent stake in Romgaz is the biggest
flotation attempted by the government and part of wider
privatisation plans agreed between Romania and the International
Monetary Fund under a two-year aid package for the European
Union's second poorest country.
Trading in Romgaz GDRs on the London Stock
Exchange also started, at an opening price of $10.80.
In Bucharest, Romgaz shares, which had been sold at 30 lei,
jumped as high as 35.95 lei but shed ground later to trade at
34.85 at 0936 GMT.
According to a Reuters calculation, Romgaz was valued at
about $4.0 billion.
"The outcome of this transaction is spectacularly good for
the capital market in Romania," said Ludwik Sobolewski, the
Bucharest bourse's chief executive told a news conference.
Romania raised 1.7 billion lei with the flotation, which was
heavily oversubscribed, and plans more listings in the months
ahead.
Romgaz is the country's largest underground gas storage
operator and accounts for 50.1 percent of domestic gas
production, with the rest produced by local rival Petrom
, controlled by Austria's OMV. It also
produces electricity.
Earlier this year, Romania sold a 10 percent stake in
nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, but failed to privatise
its rail freight carrier CFR Marfa.
Other sales agreed with the IMF include stakes in the
hydro-power producer Hidroelectrica, the power distributor
Electrica and the coal-fired power firm Oltenia.
Sixty percent of Romgaz's Bucharest-listed shares and
London-listed Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) were sold to
foreign institutional investors.
Goldman Sachs International and Erste Group Bank AG were
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale,
while Banca Comerciala Romana SA and SSIF Raiffeisen Capital &
Investment SA were appointed domestic lead managers.