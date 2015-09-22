* For other news from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Sept 22 Romania's biggest gas
producer Romgaz does not plan to tap shale
gas exploration in the next few years, but will invest heavily
in conventional wells using its existing financial resources, it
said on Tuesday.
"We always stressed our base activity is conventional
exploration, there are many things to do here, on the other hand
as a perspective, it would be good to find out (the country's)
non-conventional potential," Romgaz's General Director, Virgil
Metea, told the Reuters East European Investment Summit.
"Let's say in the medium term, up to five years, we do not
plan shale gas (exploration). This is our current stance."
U.S. oil major Chevron Corp said earlier this year
it had given up shale gas exploration plans in Romania, after an
assessment showed the Black Sea state "does not compete
favourably" with other investment opportunities.
Metea said Romgaz has an overall gas production potential of
about 5.6 billion cubic metres this year, when the company plans
to invest 1.3 billion lei ($333 million) from its own resources,
with more than half earmarked for exploration work.
"From the point of view of production we can meet this. A
problem is (if) we see a fall in consumption ... which can
affect output."
"There's bigger investment scheduled for this year," said
Metea. This year's plan to invest 1.3 billion lei represents a
22 percent increase from 2014 and will be the minimum per year
in the coming years.
Metea said Romgaz's investment plans in exploration have
been hindered because it has become "harder and harder" for its
engineers to access fields.
"We've been encountering quite big opposition because people
suspect we're searching for shale gas."
The company does not plan to resort to foreign capital
markets for now, Metea said, adding that no Eurobond issuance
plans are on the cards in the next 2-3 years.
Romgaz reported a net profit of 767 million lei for the
first half, down 12 percent on the year and hurt by around a 6
percent drop in demand for its natural gas due in part to a
slump in output in the agro-chemical sector.
Romania, the least reliant state in the region on gas
imports, bought a scant 3 percent of its gas needs from Russia
this year, due chiefly to a drop in domestic consumption with
some chemical plants cutting output.
Metea said falling oil prices have prompted Romgaz to
postpone its planned exploration drilling of wells in Slovakia
this year on a licence 25 percent owned by Romgaz.
($1 = 3.9630 lei)
