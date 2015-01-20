* 75,000 Romanians hold Swiss currency mortgages
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Jan 20 Romania is looking at ways to
help tens of thousands of homeowners who took out mortgages in
Swiss francs and are facing crippling exchange rate losses after
the franc surged last week, though its financial stability was
not at risk, officials said.
Homebuyers across central and eastern Europe took out Swiss
franc-denominated mortgage loans at attractively low interest
rates in the 2000s, despite warnings from economists.
In Romania, the practice was not as widespread as elsewhere
in the region, but the country has around 75,000 Swiss franc
borrowers on the books, said Adrian Vasilescu, who advises
Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu.
In Poland for example, more than half a million homeowners
hold Swiss franc mortgages. The government there has ordered an
investigation into these loan offerings while the central bank
called for "extraordinary measures".
In Croatia, the government has proposed to protect affected
homeowners by fixing the exchange rate for one year.
Vasilescu said the Swiss franc loan stock in Romania at the
end of November was 10.1 billion lei ($2.6 billion), a fraction
of Poland's $36 billion.
The Swiss franc is up 16 percent against the leu since last
week, when the Swiss central bank removed its cap on
the franc, shocking financial markets.
"I want to point out that Romania's financial stability is
not affected," Deputy Central Bank Governor Liviu Voinea said at
a conference in Vienna.
But like Poland and Croatia, Romania's Swiss franc borrowers
now face massive hikes in their mortgage payments, and some have
taken to local television to demand help from the government.
The opposition has already called on Prime Minister Victor
Ponta to offer those affected an emergency bailout.
A government official told Reuters that a "wide range
informal talks between the government, commercial banks and the
central bank are underway," but ruled out measures to convert
the mortgages into local currency, such as those the Hungarian
government took last year.
"Conversion into local currency is out of the question," the
official said. "A mix comprising a new personal bankruptcy law
and a current loan rescheduling scheme for the needy could
work."
Romania does not have personal bankruptcy legislation and
analysts say such a bill is needed to protect borrowers
struggling to repay their debt.
Vasilescu told Reuters: "...Solutions must be found in the
banking market, by political parties and authorities."
Volksbank Romania decided earlier this week to freeze the
leu/franc rate at 3.8 for three months for its Swiss franc loan
clients, while OTP Bank Romania will apply a temporary cut of up
to 1.5 percentage points in its franc interest rate margin.
Claudiu Manda, vice-president of parliament's budget
committee, told Reuters: "A middle-ground solution is envisaged
... We can't come up with something that will scare banks, nor
bury our head in the sand like ostriches and pretend we don't
care."
($1 = 3.8889 lei)
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by
Matthias Williams and Raissa Kasolowsky)