BUCHAREST Aug 25 Romania has approved the sale
of a 20 percent stake in state-owned carrier Tarom, in keeping
with its pledge to reform state firms under an IMF-led aid deal.
Under a 5 billion euros ($7.2 billion) aid package led by
the International Monetary Fund, Romania has said it will sell a
slew of minority stakes in energy and transport companies this
year and next.
The initial public offering for Tarom was originally seen in
2011, but may be delayed pending market conditions.
In July, Romania failed to sell a minority stake in oil and
gas firm Petrom , majority-controlled by Austrian
group OMV , as bids did not live up to its minimum
price in what was a key test of its commitment with the IMF to
sell stakes in more investment-hungry state firms.
($1 = 0.694 euro)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Dan Lalor)