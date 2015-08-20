BUCHAREST Aug 20 Romanian lawmakers will
approve a value added tax cut to 20 percent from the current 24
percent in 2016 and postpone lowering an excise tax on fuel by
one year, several MPs and the finance minister said on Thursday
after party talks.
The government has championed an aggressive package of tax
cuts -- including lowering VAT to 19 percent - for next year to
boost growth. But its scope raised concerns over a fiscal
blowout from the European Commission, the International Monetary
Fund, the central bank and a fiscal watchdog.
On Thursday, parties agreed to lower the VAT in stages, to
20 percent from next year and 19 percent from 2017. An excise
tax on fuel will be delayed to 2017, but a tax on special
buildings will be scrapped and a dividend tax lowered next year,
lawmakers said.
The cuts will lead to a budget deficit of 2 percent of gross
domestic product next year, larger than initially agreed under
an EU fiscal pact but lower than the 3 percent Maastricht
ceiling.
"We assessed the impact and made it so that concerns over
the sustainability of the tax cuts no longer exist," lower house
member Eugen Nicolicea told reporters.
