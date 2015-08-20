BUCHAREST Aug 20 Romanian lawmakers will approve a value added tax cut to 20 percent from the current 24 percent in 2016 and postpone lowering an excise tax on fuel by one year, several MPs and the finance minister said on Thursday after party talks.

The government has championed an aggressive package of tax cuts -- including lowering VAT to 19 percent - for next year to boost growth. But its scope raised concerns over a fiscal blowout from the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund, the central bank and a fiscal watchdog.

On Thursday, parties agreed to lower the VAT in stages, to 20 percent from next year and 19 percent from 2017. An excise tax on fuel will be delayed to 2017, but a tax on special buildings will be scrapped and a dividend tax lowered next year, lawmakers said.

The cuts will lead to a budget deficit of 2 percent of gross domestic product next year, larger than initially agreed under an EU fiscal pact but lower than the 3 percent Maastricht ceiling.

"We assessed the impact and made it so that concerns over the sustainability of the tax cuts no longer exist," lower house member Eugen Nicolicea told reporters. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)