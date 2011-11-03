BUCHAREST Nov 3 Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a 284 million lei ($90.2 million) nine-month net profit on Thursday, virtually flat from the same period of last year.

Romania has said it will sell 15 percent stakes in state-owned power and gas grid operators Transelectrica and Transgaz this year.

However, analysts and the head of the Bucharest bourse have said there was not enough time left to complete a deal for Transgaz by the end of 2011. ($1 = 3.148 Romanian Lei (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)