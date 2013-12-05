BRIEF-Industrial Securities's Feb net profit at 134.3 mln yuan
* Says Feb net profit at 134.3 million yuan ($19.48 million)
BUCHAREST Dec 5 Franklin Templeton, the manager of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea said it will assess its options for some or all its shares in state-owned gas grid operator Transgaz.
"In line with its commitment to explore ways to increase value for shareholders and improve liquidity of the Fund's portfolio assets, (Templeton) has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, Raiffeisen Capital & Investment S.A. and Wood & Company Financial Services as advisors to evaluate ... its strategic options," Fondul said in a statement. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
* Says Feb net profit at 134.3 million yuan ($19.48 million)
* Announces partnership between its digital agency and Flowcast, a fintech company Source text: http://bit.ly/2lNgn1R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co will issue new units via public offering and private placement to raise 6.63 billion yen in total