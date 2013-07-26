BUCHAREST, July 26 Romanian state-owned gas grid operator Transgaz has recorded a roughly 111 million lei ($33 million) weakening provision of its financial assets on June 30, accounting for its share of the capital of the Nabucco gas pipeline project, it said on Friday.

Nabucco West, which had been a decade in the planning, lost a tender to build a pipeline to bring Azeri gas to Europe last month.

Transgaz also said it may run other expenditures stemming from its Nabucco obligations, estimated at up to 6.6 million lei. ($1 = 3.3195 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)