BUCHAREST, Oct 11 Romania's jobless rate was slightly higher in September at 4.9 percent, rising for the second consecutive month after more than a year of steady falls, the employment agency said on Tuesday.

The number of registered unemployed rose by 2,117 from the previous month.

The jobless rate peaked at more than 8 percent in 2010 and has since declined sharply, although analysts say the figures do not reflect an increase in jobs, but rather people falling out of the data as they are no longer eligible for unemployment benefits.

The private sector has shrunk sharply over the past two years, with many firms cutting wages and ultimately closing shop, while the coalition government has axed about 200,000 posts since it agreed a two-year IMF-led bailout deal in 2009.

With the euro zone economy slowing and Romania's own outlook set to soften, unemployment may continue to rise next year.

Last month Nokia Oyj , the world's largest cellphone vendor by volume, said it would close its four-year-old Cluj plant in western Romania, with the loss of 2,200 jobs.

SEPTEMBER AUGUST * No. of unemployed 439,928 437,811 Jobless rate 4.89 4.87

