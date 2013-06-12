BUCHAREST, June 12 Romanian UniCredit Tiriac Bank plans to issue 500 million lei ($146.8 million) worth of five-year bonds in June, targeting institutional investors, the bank's CEO was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"We are looking this month at a national currency bond issue," Rasvan Radu was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres. "We are targeting institutional investors, including pension funds." ($1 = 3.4061 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)