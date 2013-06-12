Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BUCHAREST, June 12 Romanian UniCredit Tiriac Bank plans to issue 500 million lei ($146.8 million) worth of five-year bonds in June, targeting institutional investors, the bank's CEO was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"We are looking this month at a national currency bond issue," Rasvan Radu was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres. "We are targeting institutional investors, including pension funds." ($1 = 3.4061 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.