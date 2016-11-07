BUCHAREST Nov 7 Romania's parliament approved
double-digit average wage rises for state employees in the
education and healthcare sectors on Monday, going against
government recommendations ahead of a Dec. 11 election.
The technocrat government, which has a one-year mandate and
fragile parliamentary support has calculated that the hikes, as
well as other bonuses approved on Monday and championed by the
leftist Social Democrat Party, would raise the public sector
wage bill by 4.85 billion lei ($1.2 billion).
The hikes could also be illegal, as under Romania's fiscal
responsibility laws any wage and pension rises cannot be
approved six months before elections.
