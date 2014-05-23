BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds new project in Bangalore
* Says adds new project in Bangalore Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nDHTjL) Further company coverage:
BUCHAREST May 23 The World Bank has approved a development policy loan worth 750 million euros ($1 billion) for Romania, part of a series of loans aimed at supporting private sector growth through market reforms, it said on Friday.
The Bank said the loan complements the European Union state's current 4 billion euros aid deal from the International Monetary Fund and European Commission - its third since 2009 - which the leftist government does not plan to tap.
The series of loans "supports critical reform measures to strengthen public debt management, enhance the quality of public spending, and improve the performance of state-owned enterprises and the functioning of property, energy, and capital markets," it said in a statement.
The first loan will be reimbursed in one tranche in May 2032, the finance ministry said, adding a second loan worth roughly $1 billion will be tapped in the first half of next year.
($1 = 0.7323 Euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Potter)
OTTAWA, March 15 Lending activity to small Canadian businesses edged down in January, though borrowing by larger firms accelerated, data showed on Wednesday, pointing to an economy that is still recovering from an oil price shock two years ago.
MADRID, March 15 Spain's bank bailout fund told nationalised lenders Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) on Wednesday to begin a merger process which it said was best option to recover public aid pumped in to the struggling banks.