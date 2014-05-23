BUCHAREST May 23 The World Bank has approved a development policy loan worth 750 million euros ($1 billion) for Romania, part of a series of loans aimed at supporting private sector growth through market reforms, it said on Friday.

The Bank said the loan complements the European Union state's current 4 billion euros aid deal from the International Monetary Fund and European Commission - its third since 2009 - which the leftist government does not plan to tap.

The series of loans "supports critical reform measures to strengthen public debt management, enhance the quality of public spending, and improve the performance of state-owned enterprises and the functioning of property, energy, and capital markets," it said in a statement.

The first loan will be reimbursed in one tranche in May 2032, the finance ministry said, adding a second loan worth roughly $1 billion will be tapped in the first half of next year.

($1 = 0.7323 Euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Potter)