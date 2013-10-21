BRIEF-Hudson pacific prices 8.5 mln common shares at $36 per share
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BUCHAREST Oct 21 Romania will launch the initial public offering of a 15 percent stake in state gas producer Romgaz on Oct. 22, after the offer was initially scheduled to start on Monday, the company said in a statement.
The Authority of Financial Supervision (ASF) approved the listing prospect on Oct. 18, Romgaz said. The listing will end on Oct. 31.
Last week Romania has set a price range for a stock market listing of the Romgaz stake that aims to raise as much as 1.85 billion lei ($568 million) and that will value the company at about $3.7 billion.
The initial public offering (IPO) is part of a wider privatisation plan agreed between Romania and the International Monetary Fund, which has led aid deals for the country since 2009. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Home prices in Hong Kong, the least affordable city in the world, reached yet another all-time high in January, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist