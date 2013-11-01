BUCHAREST Nov 1 Romania sold a 15 percent stake
in state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz, raising 1.7
billion lei ($521 million) in a heavily oversubscribed initial
public offering, a consortium of advisers said on Friday.
"Energy has won the privatisation bet this year," Gabriel
Dumitrascu, the head of the energy ministry's privatisation
unit, told reporters. "Three of the top 10 U.S. funds, the same
for the UK, are among the shareholders."
Following the IPO, the company is valued at $3.6 billion.
Romgaz GDRs will be listed to trade on the regulated market
of the London Stock Exchange on Nov. 12 when its shares will
also start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
The IPO, in which 60 percent of shares and GDRs were sold to
foreign institutional investors, is part of a wider
privatisation plan agreed with the International Monetary Fund,
which has led aid deals for the country since 2009.
