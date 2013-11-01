(Refiled to correct fault in text formatting in first
paragraph)
* Bourse trading to start on Nov. 12
* Values the company at $3.6 billion
* Romgaz GDRs to be listed in London
* Romania eyes Hidroelectrica IPO by end-June, 2014
BUCHAREST, Nov 1 Romania has sold a 15 percent
stake in state-controlled gas producer Romgaz, raising 1.7
billion lei ($520 million) in an initial public share offering
which it said was heavily oversubscribed, and plans more
listings in the months ahead.
The IPO, in which 60 percent of the Bucharest-listed shares
and London-listed Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)
were sold to foreign institutional investors, is
part of wider privatisation plans agreed with the International
Monetary Fund, which has led aid deals for the European Union
member since 2009.
Successive governments in Romania have made progress cutting
the fiscal deficit but they repeatedly delayed reform of state
enterprises and efforts to sell assets have been stop-and-go.
"Energy has won the privatisation bet this year," Gabriel
Dumitrascu, the head of the energy ministry's privatisation
unit, told reporters. "Three of the top 10 U.S. funds, the same
for the UK, are among the shareholders."
Trading in Romgaz GDRs on the London Stock Exchange will
start on Nov. 12, when its shares will also start trading on the
Bucharest Stock Exchange.
"With the Romgaz IPO, the Romanian capital market gets onto
the global stage," Ludwik Sobolewski, the bourse's chief
executive, said in a statement.
Goldman Sachs International and Erste Group Bank AG were
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale,
while Banca Comerciala Romana SA and SSIF Raiffeisen Capital &
Investment SA were the domestic lead managers.
Romgaz's businesses include gas exploration, underground gas
storage and electricity production.
In 2012 Romgaz produced 5.7 billion cubic metres of natural
gas. It is also the largest underground gas storage operator and
accounts for 50.1 percent of domestic gas production, with the
rest produced by local rival Petrom, controlled by
Austria's OMV.
Earlier this year, Romania sold a 10 percent stake in
nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, but failed to privatise
its rail freight carrier CFR Marfa.
Other sales agreed with the IMF include hydro-power producer
Hidroelectrica, power distributor Electrica and coal-fired power
firm Oltenia.
Energy Minister Constantin Nita said the ministry now aims
to sell via a share offer a 15 percent stake in Hidroelectrica
By the end of June next year, by when it also plans to list
shares in Electrica. It had previously planned to sell 10
percent of Hidroelectrica but raised the target following talks
with the IMF.
($1=3.2636 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Ioana Patran; Writing by Radu
Marinas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)