BUCHAREST Oct 11 The biggest Romanian producer
of natural gas, state-owned Romgaz, plans to offer 15 percent of
its shares for sale in a stock market debut this year, the
company said on Friday.
The initial public offering (IPO) is part of a wider
privatisation plan agreed between Romania and the International
Monetary Fund, which has led aid deals for the country since
2009.
"Romgaz intends to apply for the admission of the shares to
trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and for the GDRs to be
admitted to listing to the standard segment of the Official List
of the United Kingdom Listing Authority and to trading on the
regulated market of the London Stock Exchange," it said.
The offering is expected to be completed by the end of 2013,
subject to market conditions, it said in a statement.
It said the offer would be made to institutional and retail
investors in Romania and to qualified international
institutional investors outside the United States.
It named Goldman Sachs International and Erste Group Bank AG
as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, while Banca
Comerciala Romana SA and SSIF Raiffeisen Capital & Investment SA
were appointed domestic lead managers.
After the offering, investment fund Fondul Proprietatea
will keep its existing 15 percent holding.
Romgaz has a share of 50.1 percent of domestic natural gas
output and supplied 41.7 percent of domestic consumption.
Its core business segments include gas exploration,
underground gas storage and electricity production.
In 2012, Romgaz produced 5.7 billion cubic metres of natural
gas and is also the largest underground gas storage operator.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.1 billion lei ($334 million) in the
first six months of 2013 against 1.2 billion in the same period
of 2012 on revenues of 3.8 billion lei.
($1 = 3.2929 Romanian leus)
(Reporting by Radu Marinas, editing by Patrick Lannin)