* Public offering to run during Oct. 21-31
* Government approves price range of 24-32 lei
(Adds analyst comment, more details)
BUCHAREST Oct 18 Romania has set a price range
for a stock market listing of a 15 percent stake in state-owned
gas producer Romgaz that aims to raise as much as 1.85 billion
lei ($568 million) and that will value the company at about $3.7
billion.
The government approved a price range on Friday of 24-32 lei
($7.37-$9.83) per share in the sale, which will run from Oct. 21
to Oct. 31, Energy Minister Constantin Nita said.
The Romgaz sale is part of wider privatisation plans agreed
between Romania and the International Monetary Fund under a
two-year aid package for Romania, the European Union's second
poorest country.
Successive governments in Romania have made progress cutting
the country's budget deficit, but they have also repeatedly
delayed reform of state-owned enterprises and efforts to
sell-off state assets have been stop-and-go.
Earlier this year, Romania sold a 10 percent stake in
nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, but failed to privatise
its rail freight carrier CFR Marfa.
Other potential sales agreed with the IMF include hydro
power producer Hidroelectrica, power distributor Electrica and
coal-fired power holding Oltenia.
"Romgaz is a good asset," said Daniel Hewitt, emerging
Europe economist at Barclays Capital. "The listing gives it a
market-oriented management, the government gets a nice chunk of
change. It puts privatisation in Romania on a different level."
Romgaz has a share of 50.1 percent of domestic natural gas
output and supplied 41.7 percent of domestic consumption. The
rest of the gas is extracted by rival oil and gas group Petrom,
, controlled by Austria's OMV,.
Romgaz said it planned to apply for the shares to be traded
on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and for global depository
receipts (GDRs) to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange.
It named Goldman Sachs International and Erste Group Bank AG
as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale,
while Banca Comerciala Romana SA and SSIF Raiffeisen Capital &
Investment SA were appointed domestic lead managers.
($1 = 3.2563 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie. Editing by Jane Merriman)