BUCHAREST Nov 12 Romanian state-controlled
natural gas producer Romgaz SA recorded a net profit
of 243.04 million lei ($68.33 million) in the third quarter,
39.3 percent up on the year, with revenues boosted by gas price
deregulation.
The company recorded a net profit of 174.5 million lei in
the same period of 2013. A Reuters poll of six banks and
brokerages expected Romgaz to post a net of 234 million lei.
Romgaz, listed on the Bucharest bourse and in London, has a
market capitalisation of around $3.7 billion. It is the
country's largest underground gas storage operator and its
businesses include gas exploration and electricity production.
($1 = 3.5567 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)