Jan 15 RomReal Ltd :

* Siljan Industrier AS has sold 462,598 shares in RomReal Ltd at an average price of 1.75 Norwegian crowns per share

* After sale, Siljan Industrier AS holds 1,600,00 shares in RomReal Ltd

* Siljan Industrier AS is owned by Arne Reinemo, a board member in RomReal Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6410 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)