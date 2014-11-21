BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
Nov 21 Romreal Ltd
* Q3 operating revenue 117,000 euros versus 93,000 euros
* Q3 pretax loss 406,000 euros versus loss 261,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jakub Kulas)
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
* CEO Douglas Peterson's FY 2016 total compensation was $9 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.