OSLO Aug 29 RomReal Ltd : * Q2 pretax result EUR 0.04 million (EUR 0.01 million) * The NAV was EUR 0.5 per share at the end of Q2 2014, a decrease of 1.4% compared to the end of Q1 2014. * The objective of the Company for 2014-2015 is to maintain a reasonable financial position that will allow it to sustain its operations while awaiting a possible recovery in the real estate markets following the financial crisis. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)