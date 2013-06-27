RPT-BRIEF-Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform to buy AVT
June 27 June 27 Rona Inc : * Announces recovery plan to accelerate network optimization and improve profitability * Announces new restructuring and reorganization measures to ramp up the recovery and improve profitability * New measures are expected to generate annualized cost-savings of $70 million * Plans include closure, by the end of 2013, of 11 non-profitable stores: eight in Ontario and three in British Columbia * Plans for a further reduction of 125 jobs in the four administrative centres in Canada were announced to employees last week * New measures will require pre-tax restructuring costs and charges of approximately $95 million to be recorded in Q2 2013 * A total of $220 million in adjustments, of which about $195 million represent non-cash items, will be recorded in Q2 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting By Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore)
LONDON, March 6 Britain's business minister and the country's biggest trade union said they were focused on securing the long-term future of Vauxhall's plants after France's Peugeot confirmed it would buy the British brand from General Motors.
HONG KONG, March 6 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd said on Monday Chief Executive He Yuanping has resigned and will remain a director of the company until the completion of a strategic review that may result in the sale of one of China's largest industrial gases firms.