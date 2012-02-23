TORONTO Feb 23 Home improvement chain Rona Inc reported flat earnings on Thursday, excluding a goodwill impairment and restructuring costs, as revenue rose slightly.

Excluding items, earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 25 were C$19.7 million ($19.7 million), or 15 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$20 million, or 15 Canadian cents, a year earlier. A goodwill impairment and restructuring costs pushed the company to a C$151 million net loss.

Revenue rose to C$1.17 billion, from C$1.14 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 2.3 percent.

