* Q3 2011 EPS C$0.36 vs year-earlier C$0.36

* Revenue rises 2.1 pct to C$1.35 billion

* Same-store sales fall 5.1 pct (Adds quote from conference call, market reaction, outlook)

TORONTO, Nov 9 Profit at Canadian home improvement chain Rona Inc RON.TO was little changed in the third quarter as homeowners remained reluctant to invest in big-ticket renovation projects.

Rona, once Canada's dominant do-it-yourself chain, has fared poorly as Lowe's (LOW.N) and Home Depot (HD.N), the two largest U.S. home improvement retailers, have made deeper inroads north of the border.

Rona earned C$47.8 million ($46.9 million), or 36 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 25, compared with C$48.0 million, or 36 Canadian cents, in the year-before quarter. Revenue rose 2.1 percent to C$1.35 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 34 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The context for the third quarter was quite challenging. Uncertain economic conditions prevail, and the stock market was highly volatile," Rona Chief Executive Robert Dutton said on a conference call.

Sales at established stores fell 5.1 percent in the quarter, and the company said sales since the end of the quarter indicate that market conditions will remain difficult.

Rona said it expects to see downward pressure on same-store sales in the next few quarters, given fragile consumer confidence. Nonetheless, it said it is aiming for fourth quarter earnings similar to those of last year's fourth quarter.

Rona shares were down 2.2 percent at C$9.35 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock is down more than 30 percent this year.

On Tuesday the company announced a normal course issuer bid under which it will purchase up to about 11 million common shares, or 10 percent of its public float, by Nov. 10, 2012.

