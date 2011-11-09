* Q3 2011 EPS C$0.36 vs year-earlier C$0.36
* Revenue rises 2.1 pct to C$1.35 billion
* Same-store sales fall 5.1 pct
(Adds quote from conference call, market reaction, outlook)
TORONTO, Nov 9 Profit at Canadian home
improvement chain Rona Inc RON.TO was little changed in the
third quarter as homeowners remained reluctant to invest in
big-ticket renovation projects.
Rona, once Canada's dominant do-it-yourself chain, has
fared poorly as Lowe's (LOW.N) and Home Depot (HD.N), the two
largest U.S. home improvement retailers, have made deeper
inroads north of the border.
Rona earned C$47.8 million ($46.9 million), or 36 Canadian
cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 25, compared with
C$48.0 million, or 36 Canadian cents, in the year-before
quarter. Revenue rose 2.1 percent to C$1.35 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 34 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The context for the third quarter was quite challenging.
Uncertain economic conditions prevail, and the stock market was
highly volatile," Rona Chief Executive Robert Dutton said on a
conference call.
Sales at established stores fell 5.1 percent in the
quarter, and the company said sales since the end of the
quarter indicate that market conditions will remain difficult.
Rona said it expects to see downward pressure on same-store
sales in the next few quarters, given fragile consumer
confidence. Nonetheless, it said it is aiming for fourth
quarter earnings similar to those of last year's fourth
quarter.
Rona shares were down 2.2 percent at C$9.35 on Wednesday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock is down more
than 30 percent this year.
On Tuesday the company announced a normal course issuer bid
under which it will purchase up to about 11 million common
shares, or 10 percent of its public float, by Nov. 10, 2012.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Peter Galloway)