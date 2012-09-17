Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 17 Lowe's Cos Inc said on Monday that it had withdrawn its C$1.8 billion ($1.86 billion) offer to acquire Canadian competitor Rona Inc after stiff opposition to the unsolicited bid.
"It is unfortunate that the Rona board of directors did not recognize the important economic and commercial benefits of this proposal for its stakeholders and for Canada," the U.S. home improvement chain in a statement.
Rona, Canada's home-grown answer to Lowe's and Home Depot Inc, said the C$14.50-a-share proposal was not the best deal for its stockholders.
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.