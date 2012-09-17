* Lowe's says deal would have made business sense
* Lowe's says unfortunate that Rona's board refused to
engage
* Lowe's offer was worth C$14.50 per Rona share
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 17 Lowe's Cos Inc said on
Monday it had withdrawn its C$1.8 billion ($1.86 billion)
proposal to buy Rona Inc in the face of stiff
opposition to the unsolicited bid for the Canadian home
improvement retailer.
Quebec-based Rona, Canada's home-grown answer to Lowe's and
Home Depot Inc, had rejected the C$14.50-per-share offer,
saying it was not the best deal for its stockholders.
"It is unfortunate that the Rona board of directors did not
recognize the important economic and commercial benefits of this
proposal for its stakeholders and for Canada," the U.S. home
improvement chain said in a statement.
The proposal, which never made it to the formal offer stage,
became a hot-button issue during Quebec's recent provincial
election, with politicians from both the Liberal Party and the
eventual winners, the Parti Quebecois, voicing strong opposition
to it.
The proposed deal also faced opposition from some of Rona's
dealers, who threatened to sever ties with Rona, if Lowe's
prevailed with its offer.
Shares of Rona, which rose as high as C$14.49 immediately
after the offer was announced in late July, have pulled back
since then, closing on Friday at C$12.77 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
COMMITTED TO CANADIAN GROWTH
Lowe's said it still believes that a combination of the two
companies would have been a sound business move and would have
created significant value for all stakeholders.
"We do remain committed to growing in Canada and are
currently evaluating other options including continued organic
expansion," Lowe's spokeswoman Julie Yenichek said.
Earlier this month, while speaking at a conference in New
York, Lowe's Chief Executive Robert Niblock said Lowe's would
look at other acquisitions or a greenfield expansion in Canada,
if its bid for Rona failed.
In a note to clients, Barclays analyst Alan Rifkin said he
was encouraged that Lowe's ultimately decided not to pursue the
deal further.
"In our view, acquiring Rona would have saddled Lowe's with
a daunting integration that would have limited its ability to
focus on rightsizing its U.S. operations," he said. "Lowe's was
compromising by acquiring Rona's network of dealer-operated
stores, many of which are too small to effectively compete with
larger big-box retailers such as Home Depot.
"While Lowe's current Canadian platform of 31 stores does
lag behind Home Depot's current platform of 180 stores, its most
pressing issues lie in the U.S. - where it continues to be
outcomped by Home Depot - and not in Canada."
Shares of Lowe's were unchanged from Friday's close of
$29.40, in trading before the opening bell on the New York Stock
Exchange.