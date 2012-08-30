* Lowe's mulls bid for Canadian rival Rona
* Registry says lobbyist to work on deal approval
* Takeover plan has become election issue in Quebec
* Rona shares dip to C$12.47, below C$14.50 proposed offer
Aug 30 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No.2
U.S.-based home improvement retailer, has hired a lobbyist to
work on its proposed C$1.8 billion acquisition of Rona Inc
, aiming to overcome political opposition to a bid for
its Quebec-based rival.
It retained Robert Evershed of Prospectus Associates to
lobby the federal government, effective Aug. 20, according to
Canada's federal lobbying registry.
He will work on gaining "approval by the Minister of
Industry of the client's acquisition of Rona Inc," the entry
says.
"I can confirm that Lowe's works with a number of
consultants, including Prospectus Associates. As with any such
relationship, we are unable to discuss details," said Lowe's
spokeswoman Julie Yenichek in an email.
Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's took its proposed
bid of Rona public at the end of July, and was immediately
criticized by the provincial government in Rona's home province
of Quebec. The company has not made a formal takeover offer, and
Rona is on record opposing the deal.
The deal has become an issue in the mostly French-speaking
province's Sept. 4 election, as both the governing Liberal party
and the separatist Parti Quebecois promise to push for measures
to curb foreign takeovers.
Rona's shares have consistently traded below Lowe's proposed
C$14.50-a-share offer, and the gap widened early last week as
Lowe's told investors a deal was "not imminent" and a group of
Rona's dealers criticized Lowe's.
Down 0.6 percent at C$12.47 on Thursday, Rona's stock price
signals the market's skepticism about the chances of a
successful deal.