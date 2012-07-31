July 31 Canadian home-improvement retailer Rona Inc said U.S.-based Lowe's Cos Inc's about $1.8 billion hostile offer was not in the best interests of its shareholders.

Rona received a $14.50 per share proposal from Lowe's on July 8. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)