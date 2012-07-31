NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
July 31 Canadian home-improvement retailer Rona Inc said U.S.-based Lowe's Cos Inc's about $1.8 billion hostile offer was not in the best interests of its shareholders.
Rona received a $14.50 per share proposal from Lowe's on July 8. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
* Deluxe Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire RDM Corporation of Canada
* RNC Minerals announces purchase option with Westgold for Sko mine and mill - expanding its western Australian gold footprint - and enters toll processing agreement