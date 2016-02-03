BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
Feb 3 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc said it would buy Rona Inc in an all-cash deal valued at C$3.2 billion ($2.28 billion) to expand its presence in Canada.
Lowe's will pay C$24 per share for Rona's common shares, more than double the stock's closing on Tuesday. The deal also include a C$20 per share cash payment for Rona's preferred shares. ($1 = 1.4012 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.