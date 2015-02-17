TORONTO Feb 17 Canadian home improvement
retailer and distributor Rona Inc on Tuesday reported
higher fourth-quarter sales and earnings as traffic and customer
spending rose and expenses fell.
Shares of the Boucherville, Quebec-based company, which has
been working to return to growth following its restructuring
efforts in 2013, were up 8.4 percent at C$14.00 in midday
Toronto Stock Exchange trading.
Comparable-store sales rose 6 percent at the retail unit,
their second quarterly increase in a row, and 9.3 percent at the
distribution unit.
Last year was the company's first for same-store sales
growth since 2006, Rona said.
The company had reduced annual costs by C$110 million
($88.55 million) in 2013 by cutting jobs, closing stores and
selling assets, and had said it would focus on sales growth in
2014.
Fourth-quarter net income was C$1.7 million, or 2 Canadian
cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of C$1.1
million, or 1 Canadian cent per share.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, or operating
profit before items including finance costs and income tax
expenses, rose to 15 Canadian cents a share from 4 Canadian
cents.
Analysts on average had expected 12 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$971.3 million, beating
analysts' expectations of C$957.6 million.
The company had net debt of $169.9 million at the end of the
quarter.
($1 = 1.2422 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)