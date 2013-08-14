UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 14 Rona Inc, Canada's largest home-improvement retailer and distributor, reported a second-quarter net loss on Wednesday, weighed down in part by restructuring costs.
Rona reported a net loss of C$1.19 a share, versus net income of 28 Canadian cents a share in the same period last year.
Revenue fell 4.6 percent to C$1.25 billion while same-store sales fell 1 percent.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.