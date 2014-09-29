BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Investment House FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 1.7 million dinars versus loss of 6.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 29 Guoxing Rongda Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says sets up 100 percent-owned Australian unit to develop real estate business in the country
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xtjwao
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY net loss 1.7 million dinars versus loss of 6.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, March 12 Hard currency curbs imposed by Nigeria's central bank have helped boost local food production, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was quoted as saying by two newspapers on Sunday.
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent