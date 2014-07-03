BRIEF-Raiffeisen aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage:
July 3 Rongfeng Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to investigate company for possible violation of information disclosure
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1obVit6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage:
* Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure appoints dave spencer as managing director
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)