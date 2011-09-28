HONG KONG, Sept 28 China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd , the country's largest non-state-owned shipbuilder, said on Wednesday it has secured a credit line of 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) from China Development Bank (CDB) .

Under an agreement signed on Wednesday, CDB will support development of the firm's marine engine building and engineering machinery business, provide credit for mergers and acquisitions as well as asset restructuring, Rongsheng said in a statement.

The credit agreement also includes a basket of financing services including syndicated loans, liquidity loans, trade finance and financial leases, the shipbuilder said.

"This will effectively replenish the group's working capital under the current economic conditions and fortify its operations," said the company, which earlier this year secured a combined 30 billion yuan in credit line from three other Chinese banks.

Rongsheng CEO Chen Qiang told Reuters in an interview in July that the firm will achieve or even exceed its $3 billion new order target in 2011 with a slew of talks on orders for bigger vessels taking place .

Controlled by chairman Zhang Zhi Rong, ranked the 7th richest person in Hong Kong by Forbes, Rongsheng secured $1.3 billion in new orders in the first half, up 50 percent from a year ago despite weak demand amid a glut in the bulk carrier market. ($1 = 6.399 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)