HONG KONG Dec 8 China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd, the country's largest non-state-owned shipbuilder, has received firm orders for 10 suezmax tankers, with an option for another 10, a source with direct knowledge of matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The company had received total orders worth more than $2 billion so far this year, including the latest suezmax orders, the source said.

Controlled by chairman Zhang Zhi Rong, ranked the seventh richest person in Hong Kong by Forbes, Rongsheng secured $1.3 billion in new orders in the first half, up 50 percent from a year earlier despite weak demand amid a glut in the bulk carrier market. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)