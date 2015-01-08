(Adds 'sales' in headline)

Jan 8 Rood Testhouse International NV :

* Preliminary sales in 2014 were 9.972 million euros ($11.78 million) versus 11.179 million euros in 2013

* In second half of 2014 the company realised sales of 5.202 million euros, up 9 pct

* Anticipates that sales in second half of 2015 will be higher than in first half of year

* Maintains long-term objective of annual autonomous growth of 3 - 13 pct at an average growth of semiconductor market of 6 pct

* Maintains long-term objective of improving operating result and net result